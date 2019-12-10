Neomix is a bottle with a double dispensing system that helps consumer to create a new product

Image: Neomix is a bottle with a double dispensing system. Photo: courtesy of AptarGroup, Inc.

Fragrance and cosmetics dispensing solutions provider Aptar Beauty + Home has collaborated with microfluidics specialist Capsum to further develop customised dispensing packaging and formulas.

Aptar has designed a Neomix bottle that includes double dispensing system, which helps the consumer to create a new product with just one click.

The new product is the combination of a skincare product and a booster developed by Capsum.

Neomix duo packaging includes skincare base formula in the main container and booster cartridge in the central chamber

Neomix duo packaging is composed of skincare base formula in its main container. Its central chamber includes a second and smaller booster cartridge that clips into the bottle.

The consumer has to press the button to instantly mix the two formulas, providing skincare product with dual benefits.

Consumers can initially select a lightweight and fluid cream with a velvety finish for combination skin to oily skin or a rich enveloping texture to provide dry skin comfort and nutrition without overloading it.

Later, they can add the preferred booster choice to create a suitable skincare product. Each booster cartridge bolsters the skincare action, helping to deliver additional benefit depending on whether the epidermis needs hydration, an anti-ageing action or radiance.

Capsum, which is claimed to be the only company in the world to invent microfluidic technologies for the cosmetics industry, has developed original formulas of creams and boosters.

The patented process enables water and oil, essential components of an emulsion, to manipulate in small tubes to create drop-by-drop textures in the form of pearls or visual bubbles.

Each microcapsule is protected by a thin membrane that encapsulates active ingredients to increase efficiency. The membrane also separates the two phases called water and oil to offer a two-step sensory experience by combining freshness and comfort to each customer.

In October this year, Aptar signed an agreement to purchased 49% stake in Chinese colour cosmetics packaging manufacturer BTY, for undisclosed sum.