The new 500,000ft² facility forms part of Aphena Pharma’s $21m expansion of its Solid Dose Division

Aphena has added cold chain storage, biologics packaging and distribution to its offerings. (Credit: Aphena Pharma Solutions)

Aphena Pharma Solutions has commissioned a new facility in Tennessee, US to offer cold chain storage and large-scale biologics packaging and distribution services to its customers.

Purpose-built for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) manufacturing and packaging operations, the new 500,000ft2 packaging and distribution facility forms part of the company’s $21m expansion of its Solid Dose Division.

The expansion adds 47,000ft² of space to cold chain storage

The expansion includes the addition of 47,000ft² to cold chain storage, with 14,000 pallet spaces featuring 24-hour security.

The spaces also feature redundant power supplies with a failover compressor; automatic alarm notification; temperature mapping and monitoring; and chilled storage and distribution with temperatures ranging from 2º C to 8º C refrigerated and -10º C to -18º C frozen.

Aphena sales executive vice-president Eric Allen said: “This addition of cold chain storage, turnkey biologics packaging and distribution services establishes Aphena’s position as a top contender in the pharmaceutical contract service space.

“These new service offerings, on top of our recently expanded solids and liquids operations, will continue to bring added value to future and current customers worldwide.”

Aphena said that its new cold chain storage and biologics operation is less than 500 miles away from 75% of the US population.

Aphena CEO Shawn Reilley said: “Aphena is very excited to announce this new level of offerings to better serve our customers with expanded project capabilities at every level.

“This addition effectively makes Aphena the largest provider of cold chain storage and one of the most diversified manufacturing and packaging companies in the pharmaceutical industry.”

The expansion plan includes the installation of 24 high-speed bottling lines and eight thermoform blister packaging lines. Additionally, a 200,000-plus ft² of warehouse space will provide a foundation for a new, third-party logistics programme.

Aphena Pharma Solutions is engaged in providing contract manufacturing and packaging services for the pharmaceutical, medical device and biologics industries.