Anchor Packaging has launched new Fry Baby hinged container (Credit: Anchor Packaging LLC)

Anchor Packaging has expanded its Crisp Food Technologies container line with the introduction of a new Fry Baby hinged container.

The new Baby hinged container, available with 6”x 3” size, is suitable to serve French fries, chicken strips, nuggets, wings and other foods.

Fry Baby containers incorporate anti-fog in both the clear base and clear lid to make look food fresh on display for grab and go, as well as eliminate order errors.

Crisp Food Technologies container portfolio has been designed to keep fried foods hot and crispy for more than 30 minutes during takeout or delivery.

The patented and convection cross-flow design of the containers remove moisture and condensation while maintaining food temperature.

To maintain fried foods crisp and hot, through-the-closure ventilation and raised airflow channels in the bottom of the container will be combined with venting in the lid.

Available in different sizes, shapes, and options, the Crisp Food Technologies are more suitable for the home delivery trend across all foodservice channels.

According to the company, the Crisp Food Technologies Containers are in use at more than 16,000 locations.

In 2016, Anchor Packaging, in partnership with Metaphase, launched Safe Pinch, a new line of tamper-evident food containers to meet the growing demand for to-go packaging.

The Safe Pinch packaging is virtually leak-proof and eliminates the sharp edges associated with many tamper-evident containers.

Based in St Louis of Missouri, Anchor Packaging is a North American thermoformer that produces products, including Safe Pinch tamper-evident containers, as well as economical packaging for restaurant takeout and to merchandise prepared ready-to-heat meals in the supermarkets.

The company’s stock product portfolio is comprised of more than 450 rigid packaging and cling film products.