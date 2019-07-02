Italy-based rigid and flexible packaging solutions provider AMB has acquired UK-based TDX (Europe) for an undisclosed sum.

Image: AMB has acquired UK-based food packaging firm TDX (Europe). Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Established in 1999, TDX is involved in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET (RPET) and laminated rigid films for the food and packaging industry.

AMB COO Giles Peacock said: “This is a highly complementary acquisition that will help AMB widen our European footprint to be more local to our clients in Northern Europe.

“We have always had a clear vision, and part of the vision is to create a group that can offer a complete end to end process for food packaging customers. A very exciting time for the market.”

TDX initially provided design, prototype and tooling services to the thermoformed packaging market.

In 2006, the company expanded its capabilities to manufacture RPET film. At present, the company is one of the major providers of designing, prototyping and tooling and extrusion services in the UK.

TDX has customers in Ireland, across Europe, America, the Far East and across the Middle East.

The acquisition of TDX will enable AMB to become a major pan-European firm in the rigid and flexible plastic film and packaging solutions market.

The combined firm will serve as a one-stop-shop for the customers through offering products and services ranging from tooling and concept design, product specification, print design and application.

AMB said that the two firms share the same vision to develop and manufacture products that are sustainable in the circular economy.

TDX’s design and tooling business will provide added value services to existing AMB customers by enhancing its capability to offer complete packaging solutions.

The combined business will operate four sites across Europe, as well as a network of international distribution warehouses with 430 employees.

TDX MD Mark Prinn said: “We are excited to join forces with AMB and believe this partnership will significantly accelerate geographic expansion.

“The two companies working together in partnership will truly deliver a one-stop-shop that will create strong opportunities worldwide and we look forward to working together.”