Packaging machinery solutions provider ProMach has acquired integrated turnkey process sterilisation solutions provider Stock America for an undisclosed sum.

Image: ProMach has acquired process sterilisation solutions provider Stock America. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

The acquisition of Stock America will enable ProMach to expand its solutions for the retort room.

ProMach president and CEO Mark Anderson said: “The addition of Stock and their large installed base of innovative sterilization equipment bolsters our customer base, extends our keystone retort product lineup, and strengthens our capability to provide the most comprehensive sterilization solutions in the food processing industry.”

Since 40 years, Stock America has been a technology provider for processing and in-container sterilisation solutions.

The company offers a range of equipment, systems, and services for the customers in the North American food processing industry.

Stock supplies a full range of thermal sterilisation technologies to manufacture shelf-stable foods, including batch retort sterilisers, continuous retort sterilisers, R&D/pilot retort sterilisers, container handling systems, control monitoring and data acquisition software, and retort parts and accessories.

The firm’s technologies hold capacity to deal with a range of container types, comprising of cans, glass jars, plastic bottles, pouches, and trays.

The company also provides process validation and thermal process authority services, in addition to in-house laboratory resources and testing services for customers requiring to evaluate product quality with different types of sterilisation technologies.

As per terms of the deal, Stock America current president Timothy Schurr will join ProMach as vice president and general manager of Stock.

Schurr said: “As part of the ProMach family, the Stock and Allpax product brands bring together a great deal of experience and success in complementary and diverse markets.

“Together we have an outstanding opportunity to offer the best retort technologies, to better serve our mutual customers, and introduce new customers to some of the packaging industry’s most innovative solutions across the entire packaging line, including the ability to provide complete integrated lines that start with the retort room.”

ProMach offers packaging solutions to the manufacturers in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries.

The firm’s brands operate across the entire packaging spectrum, including filling and capping, flexibles, pharma, product handling, labeling and coding and end of line.