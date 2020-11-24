Both firms will work together to market IDC’s flexible packaging solutions across the globe

The Answer aseptic tap is used by world’s major food and beverage and packaging companies. (Credit: Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay)

Flexible packaging research and development (R&D) company International Dispensing (IDC) has established a strategic alliance with Austrian packaging company Alpla Group.

As part of the collaboration, IDC is transitioning its manufacturing platform to Alpla’s injection moulding plant in Toluca, Mexico.

The facility will commence manufacturing The Answer tap, claimed to be the world’s only aseptic tap, in early Q1 2021. The aseptic tap has been designed for customers in aseptic foodservice market.

Alpla’s large-scale production facility will enhance the aseptic tap’s costs and margins in the near-term, thereby helping to easily attract customers and retailers.

Alpla will also deliver its manufacturing scale and expertise to IDC to create significant opportunities for price-elasticity to support growth.

Both firms will also work together to market IDC’s flexible packaging solutions across the globe, in addition to improving and extending IDC’s existing intellectual property.

The alliance to focus on development of new product offerings

IDC and Alpla will also focus on the development of new product offerings, which are expected to be commercialised in 2021.

The strategic alliance will also jointly assess a future manufacturing platform, including eventual manufacturing in crucial local markets. It will help reduce freight and duties, improve response time and enhance direct customer engagement.

IDC CEO Pepe Martinez said: “We have emerged from this difficult period with a reset that puts us on a strong, solid footing going forward, fortified by a partner with world-class manufacturing, marketing, and R&D capabilities and broad industry relationships.”

Alpla injection moulding and pharma global sales director Walter Knes said: “We look forward to produce this innovative aseptic tap in collaboration with IDC in our plant in Toluca and additionally to bring in our capacities, market understanding and technical expertise as part of a strategic alliance between the two companies.”

With 181 manufacturing sites and seven research and development (R&D) centres, Alpla manufactures plastic bottles, closures, and injected moulded parts for a range of industries, including food and beverage.

