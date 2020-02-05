LamiBak release base papers are certified as per the food contact and baking standards of the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment

Ahlstrom-Munksjö has developed new LamiBak release base papers (Credit: mangeorge from Pixabay)

Fibre-based materials provider Ahlstrom-Munksjö has developed a new range of LamiBak release base papers.

The new range of release base papers have been certified as per the food contact and baking standards of the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), said the company.

The company’s release base papers are said to be sustainable fibre-based substrates for silicone coated release liners.

Release liners are generally used in a range of applications such as pressure-sensitive adhesive labels, tapes and graphics, medical, hygiene and industrial uses.

The BfR XXXVI and BfR XXXVI/2 certified LamiBak products deliver the performance similar to the company’s glassine papers via silicone coating and converting for safe use in contact with food, as well as for oven baking.

LamiBak composition and certification facilitate the use of the silicone coated release liners into new product solutions to serve, heat and cook food in conventional and microwave ovens.

A particular version of the product has been developed to better laminate a silicone-coated LamiBak layer to another bulkier and stiffer material such as board or corrugated cardboard, helping to produce a complete fibre-based container.

LamiBak release base papers complement multiple speciality paper solutions developed by the company for food labelling, packaging or baking, as well as for various industrial applications.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s Release Liners business sales and marketing head Ludovica Peretto said: “The use of sustainable materials is increasingly important for our consumers, retailers and brand owners who give preference to renewable materials, as a replacement of non-renewable ones, and look for alternatives to aluminium, plastics, PE-coated papers.

“The new product is aligned with this trend and follows our strategy of continuous development and customisation of our release liner range. This gives our customers the possibility to exploit opportunities in a wider number of market segments.”

In July 2019, Ahlstrom-Munksjö expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of a new generation of eco-friendly food packaging papers.