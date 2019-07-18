Fibre-based products and solutions provider Ahlstrom-Munksjö has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of new generation of eco-friendly food packaging papers.

Image: Ahlstrom-Munksjö has introduced new eco-friendly food packaging papers. Photo: courtesy of Ahlstrom-Munksjö.

The company’s new ParaFree wax alternative papers will help the quick-service restaurant industry in meeting their sustainability requirements of the food applications.

The new paraffin wax free papers will help reduce the dependency on petroleum-based ingredients.

Due to the reduction of the wax, the end-use product’s basis weight will be decreased, helping to decrease overall material use and establish a positive environmental impact on the supply chain footprint.

The paraffin wax free products, designed primarily for food packaging and fast food industries, are recyclable and compostable.

Developed to provide better water repellency, the ParaFree wax alternative papers are resistant to multiple oils and condiments.

The higher brightness and opacity of new papers will help enhance the visibility of the consumer’s brand image and message.

Ahlstrom said the ParaFree papers are available with bleached or its trulyNatural fibre. ParaFree wax alternative papers will also provide flexibility to print on both sides.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö sales and marketing vice president Robyn Buss said: “Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s ParaFree Wax Alternative Papers provide significant performance and sustainability advantages.

“ParaFree Papers provide specially formulated solutions to our customers that make the end product easy on the environment and hardworking in their applications, enabling them to maintain high-level product performance while complying with emerging food safety regulations.”

In April this year, Ahlstrom introduced new grease-proof food packaging solutions free of fluorochemicals or PFAS.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö has added enhancements to its Grease-Gard family of brands, including Grease-Gard FluoroFree papers.

Grease-Gard FluoroFree papers are said to deliver advanced grease-resistance for food wraps, clamshells, microwave popcorn bags, and fast-food products.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö produces products such as filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fibre materials, medical fibre materials and solutions for diagnostics.

With more than 8,000 employees, the company also provides a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses.