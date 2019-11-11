Absolut said that its new limited-edition bottle is aimed at addressing the circular economy and underlining the need to recycle and reuse existing resources

Image: Absolut has launched a new limited edition bottle made of recycled glass. Photo: Courtesy of Ardagh Group.

Absolut, a company of Pernod Ricard, has launched a new limited edition bottle, made using more than 41% recycled glass, for its Absolut Vodka brand.

The company has partnered with glass and metal products manufacturer Ardagh to create a new sustainable bottle, dubbed Absolut Comeback.

Ardagh product designer John Oczabruk said: “Because this is a completely original bottle design, we first needed to create a sculpture by attaching pieces of recycled Absolut bottle glass to a 3D print of an Absolut bottle, to maintain the bottle’s iconic look and shape.

“The reverse engineering began by digitally scanning the sculpture into our modelling system, then reconstructing the design to work smoothly in production.”

Absolut Comeback has been designed using reverse engineering technique

The company, along with communication and design agency Drama Queen Communications, has briefed the design team of Ardagh to create a bottle design based on recycled glass for promoting the benefits of recycling.

Ardagh and Absolut jointly developed the design for Absolut Comeback, the Absolut Vodka bottle, using actual pieces of broken, recycled glass.

In addition, Ardagh’s designers have deployed the reverse engineering technique to create the recycled bottle design.

The company said that the process of manufacturing the recycled bottle required a pan-European approach, where the UK, Swedish and German design teams were all involved, using 3D prints, digital scanning and virtual sculpting techniques to create the final 3D shape.

Furthermore, the ‘recycled glass’ version of the iconic Absolut vodka bottle symbolises the recycled content and promotes the recycling for a more sustainable, circular living.

Absolut strategy and innovation director Henrik Ellstrom said: “Absolut has been committed to sustainable production methods for many years; and we are excited to be celebrating this and specifically our recycling efforts in the form of a bottle launch for the very first time.

“We believe that a glass bottle must have a second life; the new limited edition bottle is a pure manifestation of this belief. We hope that our new circular living campaign will inspire more people to use creativity in order to waste less.”