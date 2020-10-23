Abel & Cole launches Turf Croft Herbs in TIPA’s compostable zipper bags in response to growing demand from customers for more sustainable packaging

Home-compostable Zipper Bag. (Credit: TIPA/ PR Newswire.)

UK-based organic food delivery company Abel & Cole has launched home compostable zipper bags for herbs in response to growing demand from customers for more sustainable packaging.

The company is now offering its Turf Croft Herbs in TIPA’s compostable zipper bags, which are said to replace approximately 60,000 plastic bags of herbs.

The zipper bags from TIPA are designed to protect the shelf-life of the products like conventional plastic, while decomposing like organic waste under compost conditions, leaving no micro plastics, toxic residue or other pollutants behind.

Abel & Cole sustainability head Stef Sahmel said: “Since the business started over 30 years ago we’ve always tried to keep our packaging innovative and considered, looking at its sourcing, performance and ease of disposal by our customers, but finding a suitable packaging solution for loose produce such as our herbs has until now proven challenging.

“With TIPA, however, we’ve found something robust and moisture-retentive, keeping our herbs in fantastic condition and reducing food waste, with a material that our customers can compost at home.”

TIPA’s bags protect the shelf-life of products

The company said that TIPA packaging offers solutions for the food and fashion businesses, and its design fits the existing machinery and supply chains.

The packaging solutions are being distributed across the world by leading global brands in Europe, Australia, and the US.

Abel & Cole aims to use sustainable practices to supply its products to customers across the UK.

Earlier this year, Abel & Cole announced that it was set to launch a refill delivery service, dubbed Club Zero, which is claimed to be the first of its kind in eliminating the use of single-use packaging from a selection of pantry items and replacing them with returnable, reusable pots.