AB InBev will use Rio Tinto’s low-carbon aluminium made with renewable hydropower and recycled content to produce more sustainable beer cans

AB InBev intends to reduce the carbon emissions in its packaging supply chain. (Credit: Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

Belgium-based beer and beverages producer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) has partnered with mining and metals firm Rio Tinto to develop sustainable beer cans made from responsibly produced aluminium.

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), whereby AB InBev will produce beer cans using Rio Tinto’s low-carbon aluminium made with renewable hydropower along with recycled content.

“This will offer a potential reduction in carbon emissions of more than 30 per cent per can compared to similar cans produced today using traditional manufacturing techniques in North America,” Rio Tinto said in a statement.

Initially, the partners are planning to produce sustainable beer cans that meet industry-leading sustainability standards.

Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios said: “We look forward to working with AB InBev to continue our leadership on responsible aluminium, bringing transparency and traceability across the supply chain to meet consumer expectations for sustainable packaging.”

Michelob ULTRA to trial first one million sustainable cans

Beer brand Michelob ULTRA plans to trial the first one million sustainable cans produced through the partnership in the US.

AB InBev currently uses around 70% of the aluminium with recycled content in its cans produced in North America.

The brewer plans to pair this recycled content with low-carbon aluminium in an effort to reduce the carbon emissions in its packaging supply chain.

AB InBev North America procurement and sustainability vice-president Ingrid De Ryck said: “We are constantly looking for new ways to reduce our carbon footprint across our entire value chain and improve the sustainability of our packaging to reach our ambitious sustainability goals.

“With this partnership, we will bring low-carbon aluminium to the forefront with our consumers and create a model for how companies can work with their suppliers to drive innovative and meaningful change for our environment.”

Last year, AB InBev announced plans to introduce beer bottles with embossed branding in a bid to eliminate the use of paper labelling.