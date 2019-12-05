The new technology from Tattoo Alpha Plant enables direct printing of designs on bottles using only ink and varnish that wraps around the glass

Image: AB InBev seeks to eliminate the use of paper labelling on beer bottles. Photo: courtesy of Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Belgium-based multinational drink and brewing company AB InBev is planning to introduce beer bottles with embossed branding in a bid to eliminate the use of paper labelling.

As part of the plan, the brewer plans to implement ‘direct object printing’ technology being developed at its Tattoo Alpha Plant in Haasrode, Leuven of Belgium.

The technology will enable direct printing of designs on the beer bottles using only ink and varnish that wraps around the glass.

The direct object printing technology will replace plastic labels

In addition to allowing embossing for a tactile effect, the technology is expected to replace plastic labels, offering potential environmental and economic benefits.

In the UK, AB InBev is planning to initially launch 200,000 bottles with embossed branding as part of a limited edition run of Beck’s Artist Series.

The brewer said it has joined forces with its Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITEC) and six artists for the future launch of nine different bottles as part of the Beck’s Artist Series.

AB InBev said it has previously tested the printing technology in small batches and plans to launch the technology at a global level if the large-scale trial is successful in the UK.

In July 2019, metal and glass packaging solutions provider Ardagh Group has launched a new version of embossed cans, in 33cl and 50cl sizes, for AB Inbev’s Belgian beer brand, Jupiler.

Ardagh produced cans that were debossed on their lower halves for the Jupiler brand in 2014.

The latest version features debossed flutes that reflect the design of the Jupiler glassware as well as provide a functional benefit.

The brewer, though GITEC, also launched a new one-way polymer keg system, PureDraught, to keep beer fresh longer and reduce carbon footprint, earlier this year.

Available in 6L, 12L and 18L sizes, the PureDraught polymer keg system will help keep beer fresher up to four times compared to the traditional steel keg and minimise the carbon footprint of shipping.