The PCT offers greater stability when compared with the oscillating tool and the vertical forces exerted on the material

Image: The new Zünd Press Cutting Tool – PCT efficiently delivers high-quality, pillowed cut edges. Photo: Courtesy of Zünd Systemtechnik AG, Switzerland.

Zünd Systemtechnik, a Swiss company that manufactures multifunctional digital cutting systems used in different industries across the world, has developed the new Zünd Press Cutting Tool – PCT, which has been designed for processing corrugated cardboard.

Zünd has expanded its extensive palette of tools for processing corrugated cardboard with the addition of the new Press Cutting Tool – PCT.

The new cutting tool offers both performance and cut quality. The PCT offers greater stability when compared with the oscillating tool and the vertical forces exerted on the material, enabling faster processing speeds and clean, precise cut edges.

The tool enables cutting and compressing corrugated board in a single step.

PCT from Zünd features a convex glide shoe that compresses the material

The PCT features a convex glide shoe that compresses the material during the cutting process, producing a pillowing effect along the cut lines and resulting in an edge quality that equals conventional die-cutting.

The PCT also features a step-less adjustment ring that controls the processing depth of the glide shoe and the amount of compression.

The tool can be used for corrugated cardboard up to a maximum thickness of 7mm without facing the risk of tearing or puncturing the liner board.

The new cutting tool is also capable of cutting fine detail without any flaws, including radii as small as 3mm. The new Z104 drag knife has been recommended for this purpose.

The tool can be used in applications such as corrugated cardboard product where flawless, pillowed edges are required, including high-quality packaging for consumer goods and POP displays.

Last month, the company presented its modular digital cutting solutions to the plastics industry at K 2019 exhibition in Düsseldorf.

The company, along with partner Eurolaser, showcased the possibilities of mechanical cutting, based on the blade and bit-based technologies, as well as those of non-contact laser cutting.

Zünd displayed high-performance cutting and processing of a range of plastics with applications such as sealing rings and foam inserts as well as automotive accessories.

The company said that its modular cutting systems are ideal for use in industrial environments. The G3 cutter can be used as a standalone solution for semi-automated production of smaller quantities and as an integrated system in industrial production lines.

With an open interface, the G3 can be integrated into any existing production environment.