By 2030, the retailer intends to reduce its packaging footprint by 25% per kg of fruit produced

Zespri’s packaging to be 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. (Credit: Zespri Group Limited)

New Zealand-based kiwifruit marketer Zespri has pledged to make all of its packaging 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

The decision forms part of the company’s sustainability commitments announced at the New Zealand kiwifruit industry’s ‘Momentum 2020: Standing Up and Standing Out’ conference.

As part of the new commitment, Zespri intends to reduce its packaging footprint by 25% per kg of fruit produced by 2030.

Zespri chief innovation and sustainability officer Carol Ward said: “While we are already one of the lowest impact foods produced, we can do even better.

“Today’s consumers care about what their food is wrapped in, want to know more about where it comes from and are seeking reassurance that it’ has been grown in a way that enhances the environment and supports livelihoods.

“We already have much to be proud of, including already having 95% of our packaging used to transport our kiwifruit to market as cardboard, but we realise there is more to do.

“The ambitious targets we have outlined today are therefore about driving our next stage of development and aligning with our purpose, our brand promise and our premium product position.”

Zespri earlier announced actions related to sustainability

Earlier, the retailer announced actions related to sustainability including weight reduction of liners used in cardboard transport packs, trialling fibre-based solutions for pocket-packs, improving recycling options and eliminating unnecessary packaging.

Other sustainability commitments made by Zespri include achieve carbon positive by 2035, develop a climate change adaptation plan by December 2022, activities to better protect and enhancing water quality by 2025, among others.

Ward added: “We already know a lot of the solutions to the challenges our industry faces sit with our growers who have a deep understanding about what works and that’s evident in the progress we’ve made already in reducing our carbon footprint by 20 per cent per kilogram of kiwifruit shipped since 2009.

“Together, we’re continuing to drive innovation to make orchards and supply chains more efficient and sustainable, and our environment healthier.”

In 2019, Zespri joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment.