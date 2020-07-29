The investment in the Quadient’s CVP Everest machine is a part of The White Company’s efforts to meet future e-commerce orders

The Quadient's CVP Everest fit-to-size auto-boxing system. (Credit: QUADIENT)

UK-based multi-channel retailer The White Company has invested in CVP Everest automated packaging system from Quadient, a French mailing equipment manufacturer.

The investment in the Quadient’s high-speed fit-to-size auto-boxing system is a part of the retailer’s efforts to meet future e-commerce orders.

The White Company plans to install the new e-commerce packaging system at its Northampton fulfilment centre in the UK in August 2020.

The White Company DC continuous improvement manager Rob Gascoigne said: “To meet the uplift in e-commerce order volumes and to efficiently comply with new health and safety requirements brought on by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, we decided to invest in an automated packaging technology that could not only deliver speed, but importantly, would present a sustainable packaging solution for the future. I’m happy to say that we found it in Quadient’s CVP Everest.”

CVP Everest machine can produce 1,100 packages per hour

The CVP Everest machine is capable of producing 1,100 packages per hour for multiple or single order items.

Quadient noted that the automated machine would allow the retailer to cut down on the environmental impact of its distribution centre and fulfilment and delivery operation.

The CVP Everest is designed to measure, construct, seal and label each parcel while reducing the package volumes by up to 50% and cardboard usage by 20%.

Additionally, the system allows operators to customise each package to the required individual order size.

Quadient emerging operation executive vice-president Jérôme Vigier said: “We pride ourselves at Quadient on being an innovative and forward-thinking organisation and are delighted to be supporting The White Company with a sustainable solution for its e-commerce channel.

“The CVP Everest is an innovation designed, created and built by our R&D teams in Drachten, Netherlands.”

Quadient stated that this would be the first commercial installation of the CVP Everest technology since its launch in January this year.