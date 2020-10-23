Encase operates two integrated corrugated packaging plants in England and one sheet plant in Scotland

Corrugated cardboard packaging manufacturer Encase’s facility in Banbury, England. (Credit: VPK.)

Belgium-based packaging supplier VPK Group will be acquiring Encase, a corrugated cardboard packaging manufacturer and designer, from Canadian Overseas Packaging Industries (COPI).

Encase, the UK arm of the international packaging firm COPI, operates two integrated corrugated packaging plants in England and one sheet plant in Scotland

The packaging supplier plans to completely merge Encase with its UK corrugated operations, formerly known as Rigid Containers and recently been rebranded as VPK Packaging.

The company estimates to achieve more than £200m ($262.1m) of yearly sales in corrugated packaging and sheets from the combined businesses.

With the acquisition of Encase, VPK Packaging will operate six corrugators, which are expected to have a container-board consumption of 300,000 tonnes per year.

VPK previously invested more than $131m in VPK Packaging

Previously, VPK group has invested more than £100m ($131m) in VPK Packaging and also acquired ICS Europaks in Limerick, Ireland, which manufactures corrugated board boxes.

It has invested and acquired many other corrugated manufacturing facilities including acquisition of Viallon Emballages in France and four sheet feeding facilities in Poland and Germany, known under the brand name Aquila.

With more than 6200 employees across 65 locations in 20 countries, the company’s brand portfolio includes VPK Packaging, Corex for core board, cores and tubes production and Smart Packaging Solutions for the production of solid board packaging.

In May this year, VPK increased its stake to 50% in Corrboard, a UK-based corrugated sheet manufacturer.

The company operates a 320,000ft2 modern factory in Scunthorpe that is equipped with a new fast order-change Fosber 2.80m corrugator, using a CO2 neutral production process.