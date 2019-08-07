Voith will be responsible for complete design and delivery of the stock preparation line including instrumentation and controls for Papierfabrik Palm's (Palm) new paper mill in Germany

Image: The Voith’s BlueLine stock preparation line. Photo: courtesy of Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Voith has been selected to supply the complete BlueLine stock preparation line for the Papierfabrik Palm’s (Palm) Aalen-Neukochen paper mill in Germany.

The new paper mill will be equipped for the production of testliner and corrugated baseboard to meet customer demand.

Under the contract, Voith will supply the entire stock preparation unit from feed-in of the recovered paper to the finished stock. The unit will have the capacity to produce 2,200 metric tons of stock per day.

The scope of supply also includes the complete design of the line and its measuring, control and instrumentation systems.

Voith said in a statement: “A precondition for the high quality of the product is an extremely clean furnish. At the same time, the company laid particular emphasis on achieving a sustainable, environmentally compatible paper production process.”

The stock preparation line design is based on the Voith-developed EcoProcess, which was comprehensively tried and tested to enable an energy-optimised machine configuration.

Germany-based paper firm Palm Group is divided into Papierfabrik Palm which operates five paper mills for the manufacture of paper as well as Palm Packaging Group with 26 plants which manufacture the corrugated board.

In April 2019, Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet has been selected to supply a containerboard making line to Papierfabrik Palm’s (Palm) Aalen-Neukochen mill in Germany.

Under the deal, Valmet will deliver a containerboard making line (PM 5) with expanded packages of mill-wide automation and services to the German mill.

The new high-capacity board machine, which has been purchased to replace three existing smaller machines, will be used for the production of lightweight and high-quality recycled fluting and testliner grades.

Voith Paper, a part of the Voith Group, is engaged in providing a range of technologies, services, components and products on the market and offers paper manufacturers solutions.

