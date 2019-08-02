The XcelLine BM 7 has been commissioned by Voith for BillerudKorsnäs at its paper mill production facility in Gruvön, Sweden

Image: The XcellLine KM 7 at BillerudKorsnäs mill in Sweden. Photo: courtesy of Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Voith has commissioned XcelLine BM 7 to BillerudKorsnäs paper mill’s production facility in Gruvön, Sweden.

the BM 7, the most modern, most efficient and largest board machine in the world, was successfully commissioned at the BillerudKorsnäs production facility in Gruvön, Sweden. The Voith XcelLine board machine has been equipped with a pioneering technological setup that sets new performance benchmarks for production lines for four different board grades. At a design speed of 1,200 m/min and web width of 8,800 mm, the capacity of the BM 7 is 550,000 metric tons per year. Start-up took just seven days from stock on wire to paper on reel.

“With the board machine in Gruvön, currently the most modern in the world, Voith Paper has once again been able to reinforce its position as a technology leader and innovation driver,” adds Patrick Romes, Senior Project Manager, Voith Paper.

Oliver Berger

Manager Market Communication EMEA, Key Contact Voith Paper

Not only is the start-up of the new BM 7 in Gruvön running to schedule; the collaboration with the Voith team has also been first-rate. As a result we were able to meet all major milestones and have been producing high-quality liners for our customers on the BM 7 since the end of June. We will continue to focus on the successful start-up of the BM 7, safety, production stability, efficiency improvements and innovation.

Maria Engnes, Program Director NEXT Generation of BillerudKorsnäs

State-of-the-art: outstanding technological features

Some of the standout features of the former section include a three-ply wire section with a DuoFormer D II hybrid former, two state-of-the-art DuoShake shakers and a fiber orientation control system. The scope of supply also includes various MasterJet Pro F systems with additional IntraDamp modules for the headbox. In the press section, a Tandem NipcoFlex shoe press with SolarPress roll covers ensures optimum dewatering.

In the dryer section, EvoDry steel cylinders are being used in a board machine for the first time. The special cylinders allow highly efficient and safe paper drying thanks to higher heat transfer and greater working width. Another first at a European paper mill is the high performance winder VariFlex XL.

In the finishing section, the BM 7 is also the first board machine worldwide to be fitted with Curl Control. For maximum flexibility and optimum product quality, the machine also has four different coating units: two SpeedSizer systems, one JetFlow F and one DynaCoat AT. Both the SpeedSizer units and the DynaCoat AT have carbon fiber supporting structures to ensure stable CD profiles with consistent coating performance.

Papermaking Next Level: integrative digital solutions

The Papermaking 4.0 solutions OnEfficiency and OnCare, which allow all process data to be monitored and controlled online in a user-friendly format, are also major components of the BM 7. Among other things, OnEfficiency Forming enables de-watering, retention and flocculation to be stabilized and coordinated at the same time. The OnCare package including integrated asset management ensures maximum machine availability thanks to highly efficient preventive maintenance of the entire paper machine. This in turn also helps reduce project costs.

Initial clothing of BM 7 by Voith

Voith was engaged to supply the initial clothing for the BM 7. In addition, as main supplier for the BillerudKorsnäs mill, Voith will over the next three years supply the CleanWeave dryer fabrics, Kinetic and Infinity press felts and I-Series forming fabrics. This will ensure consistently high paper quality and is yet further evidence of the customer’s trust in Voith and confirmation of Voith’s success as a full-line supplier.

