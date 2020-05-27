One of the best values in its category, Velocity offers cost savings without compromising brightness, image reproduction and press performance

Verso has introduced Velocity No. 3 coated value web paper. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Verso, a leading producer of graphic papers, today introduced Velocity®, a No. 3 coated value web paper ideal for a variety of commercial web offset printing applications, including magazines, catalogs, high-end retail inserts, direct mail and lightweight mailings.

“As parts of the country start getting back to business, value is top of mind for everyone,” said Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Aaron Haas. “Velocity® delivers great printed results that provide marketers an opportunity to showcase their high-end brands in retail catalogs, inserts and direct mail without breaking their budget. With the proven results customers derive from direct mail, including catalogs, now is a great time to start driving results through print on paper.”

One of the best values in its category, Velocity® offers cost savings without compromising brightness, image reproduction and press performance. This No. 3 coated groundwood paper is visually appealing with a bright, blue-white shade and good quality surface, which results in high print gloss and image contrast. Made in the U.S.A. at Verso’s Escanaba, Michigan, mill, Velocity® is offered in gloss basis weights ranging from 40 lb. through 60 lb. text.

Upon request, Velocity® is available with recycled content and chain-of-custody certification to the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C014984) BV-COC-953662, Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification™ (PEFC™) BV-PEFCCOC-US09000012, and Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®), BV-SFICOC-US09000011 standards.

Verso Corporation is the turn-to company for those looking to successfully navigate the complexities of paper sourcing and performance. A leading North American producer of graphic and specialty papers, packaging and pulp, Verso provides insightful solutions that help drive improved customer efficiency, productivity, brand awareness and business results. Verso’s long-standing reputation for quality and reliability is directly tied to our vision to be a company with passion that is respected and trusted by all.

Source: Company Press Release