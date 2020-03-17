The funding forms part of the US DOE’s Plastics Innovation Challenge, which aims to accelerate innovations in plastics recycling technologies

The new funding will support the research and development of plastics recycling. (Credit: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay)

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has approved up to $25m in funding for plastics recycling research and development (R&D).

The funding opportunity announcement (FOA) forms part of the DOE’s Plastics Innovation Challenge, which aims to accelerate innovations in plastics recycling technologies.

The joint FOA, titled “BOTTLE: Bio-Optimized Technologies to Keep Thermoplastics out of Landfills and the Environment” has been issued by the Advanced Manufacturing Office and Bioenergy Technologies Office within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

US Under Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes said: “The Trump Administration is committed to advancing plastic recycling technologies and the manufacturing of new plastics that are recyclable by design.

“Through the Plastics Innovation Challenge, DOE is proud to take part in the development of technologies and strategies to improve how we manage plastics within and beyond America’s borders.”

BOTTLE FOA to support new plastics development

The BOTTLE FOA will support the development of new plastics that feature efficient recyclability.

The financing will also be used to improve recycling strategies, which would break existing plastics into chemical building blocks for producing higher-value products.

Additionally, DOE has launched a new BOTTLE Consortium, which is led by the National Laboratory.

In collaboration with industry and academia, the consortium will focus on designing new plastics and recycling strategies.

The BOTTLE Consortium comprises the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Areas focused under the FOA include highly recyclable or biodegradable plastics, novel methods for deconstructing and upcycling existing plastics, and BOTTLE Consortium collaborations to tackle challenges in plastic waste.

In February 2020, the US DOE had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the American Chemistry Council (ACC) to jointly work on innovative plastics recycling technologies.