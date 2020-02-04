The MOU serves as a framework for the US DOE and ACC to collaborate on the development of innovative technologies for plastics recycling

US DOE seeks to reduce plastic waste in oceans and landfills. (Credit: VIVIANE MONCONDUIT from Pixabay)

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the American Chemistry Council (ACC) to jointly work on innovative plastics recycling technologies.

The MOU aims to advance innovation in energy-efficient plastics recycling technologies as well as enhance recovery of post-use plastics to reduce waste.

US Under Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes said: “Through this partnership with the American Chemistry Council, the Department of Energy is furthering its mission to spur American innovation and leadership in energy-efficient recycling technologies and the manufacture of new plastics that are recyclable by design to reduce plastic waste in our rivers, oceans, and landfills.

“The Department recognises that it will take collaboration across the value chain, and we look forward to working with the American Chemistry Council and other stakeholders to advance DOE’s Plastics Innovation Challenge.”

DOE, ACC will work on developing innovative plastics recycling technologies

The MOU will serve as a framework for DOE and ACC for jointly developing innovative technologies for plastics recycling with a focus on areas including technologies to prevent plastics from entering waterways.

Work within the framework includes developing technologies for the deconstruction of post-use plastics into useful chemical building blocks; as well as developing new polymers that are designed for recycling.

ACC president and CEO Chris Jahn said: “Plastics play a significant role in reducing energy use, greenhouse gas emissions and waste, but we must do more to end post-use waste through greater expansion of innovative recycling technologies.

“We are very pleased to partner with DOE to help accelerate the transformation toward a circular economy and reach ACC’s goals of reusing, recycling or recovering all plastic packaging in the United States by 2040.”

The partnership advances DOE’s Plastics Innovation Challenge, which was announced in 2019 to accelerate innovations in energy-efficient plastics recycling technologies in a bid to reduce plastic waste in oceans and landfills.

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) is planning to support the Challenge by providing funding opportunity for bio-optimised technologies.