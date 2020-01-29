With the increasing attention by more and more global brand owners and converters on sustainable packaging solutions, products available with forest certification can help them achieve their sustainability targets in an easier way

UPM Raflatac has upgraded all backing papers to FSC certified paper in Southeast Asia (Credit: UPM)

UPM Raflatac has made further strides towards labeling a smarter and more sustainable future by upgrading all its backing papers in the Southeast Asia market to FSC certified paper (FSC-C012530). This action takes the company one step closer to achieving its sustainability goal of only using certified paper by 2030.

With the increasing attention by more and more global brand owners and converters on sustainable packaging solutions, products available with forest certification can help them achieve their sustainability targets in an easier way. These products feature a lifecycle approach across the entire forest supply chain, ensuring that wood-based products are sourced from responsibly managed forests.

FSC certification by the Forest Stewardship Council™ is an internationally recognized mark of well-managed and sustainable forest operations. UPM Raflatac has supplied FSC certified products since 2008 and actively co-operates with the organization around the world.

“The upgrade is motivated by the growing demand for responsible packaging options, as well as our strong commitment to verifiably sustainable product offering,” says Noora Piila, Senior Specialist, Responsible Sourcing, UPM Raflatac.

As a provider of truly sustainable packaging solutions, the next step for the company will be to bring a similar approach to North Asia and launch more innovative products equipped with a liner originating from sustainably managed forests.

Source: Company Press Release