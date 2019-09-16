UPM Raflatac Forest Film and UPM Raflatac Fossil-Free Adhesive allow brand owners to replace traditional fossil-based virgin materials with renewable ones

Image: The UPM’s new labelling materials will meet the brand owners’ requirement to replace traditional fossil-based virgin materials with renewable ones. Photo: courtesy of UPM Raflatac.

UPM Raflatac and UPM Biofuels have joined forces to create two wood-based renewable labelling materials, UPM Raflatac Forest Film and UPM Raflatac Fossil-Free Adhesive.

The new labelling materials have been designed to meet the brand owners’ needs to replace traditional fossil-based virgin materials with renewable ones.

UPM said that the main raw material is UPM BioVerno naphtha, which is claimed to be an ideal renewable component for replacing fossil-based raw materials with sustainably sourced renewable feedstock.

New labelling materials can smoothly replace traditional fossil-based options

The new UPM Raflatac Forest Film is the wood-based polypropylene film label material while the Fossil-Free Adhesive RP48 is a renewable multipurpose solution.

UMP said in a statement: “Together with other responsibly sourced label materials like the forest positive UPM Raflatac RAFNXT+, this adhesive forms a comprehensive solution making each layer of labelling even more sustainable.”

The two new labelling materials, which do not require any changes in production processes, can smoothly replace traditional fossil-based options.

UPM Raflatac sustainability manager Oona Koski said: “With these product innovations we are taking a big step forward on our journey towards labeling a smarter future beyond fossils.

“By choosing our renewable labeling materials brands can move even further in their quest to use more renewable packaging.

“Furthermore, these materials are identical in quality and performance to conventional fossil-based materials and an easy way to add the final touch to a sustainable package.”

As part of building a more sustainable future, UPM is focusing on replacing fossil-based, non-renewable materials with renewable alternatives from wood-based residues.

The firm is also using raw materials efficiently to create new products and services based on wood fibre, biomolecules, residues and side streams.

UPM Biofuels vice-president Panu Routasalo said: “The main raw material of these products is UPM BioVerno naphtha made from tall oil, a residue of pulp production.

“They are a great example of new product innovations orginating from sustainably managed forests and concrete steps towards a future beyond fossils.”

In June 2019, UPM Raflatac has introduced a new range of FSC certified paper face stocks for the Americas market.