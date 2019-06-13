Sustainable labelling solutions provider UPM Raflatac has introduced a new range of FSC certified paper face stocks for the Americas market.

Image: UPM Raflatac aims to increase the use of certified wood in the label production processes. Photo: courtesy of UPM Raflatac.

UPM’s new FSC certified products comprise of paper wine label materials, semi-gloss, thermal transfer and direct thermal solutions.

The new range is said to bring the company one step closer to achieve its target of sourcing wood fibre from 100% certified sources by the year 2030.

The FSC certified products will help the company to reach targets for sourcing paper products from certified sustainably managed forests, as more brands are setting sustainability targets for their packaging materials.

FSC certification by the Forest Stewardship Council is an internationally recognised mark of well-managed and sustainable forest operations, said UPM in a statement.

Since 2008, UPM Raflatac has been supplying FSC certified products, and is actively working with the organisations across the world.

The company intends to increase the use of certified wood in the label production processes, in addition to promoting awareness of the forest certification and related responsibility issues.

UPM Raflatac Americas sustainability manager Tyler Matuseveich said: “UPM Raflatac is continuously striving to have the most sustainable label materials portfolio in the industry.

“In offering a new range of high quality face stocks on FSC certified papers for the Americas market, we can assure our customers we always know the origin of fiber and can trace it back to the forest it came from.

“We invite you to partner with us to achieve your sustainability targets for sustainably sourced packaging materials.”

In February this year, UPM Raflatac introduced new pharma security label materials to fight against counterfeit drugs.

The company has expanded its range of labelling solutions to help pharmaceutical firms enhance patient safety through secure and tamper-evident packaging.

The new solutions will enable the pharmaceutical companies to achieve full compliance with the EU Falsified Medicines Directive on packaging for prescription drugs and high-risk, over-the-counter medicines.

UPM Raflatac, which is a major producer of self-adhesive label materials, supplies paper and film label stock for consumer product and industrial labelling applications.