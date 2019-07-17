B-Better, an innovative water start-up brand from Unilever’s Future Platform, is launching a range of on-trend water beverages in SIG’s unique combidome carton bottle, offering all the advantages of an aseptic carton pack and all the benefits of a bottle shape – a perfect fit for B-Better.

Image: B-Better’s new range of water beverages in SIG’s unique combidome carton bottles. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

SIG’s carton bottle, fully recyclable and mainly made from FSC-certified paper board, provides the best CO2-performance compared to other packaging solutions. And it gets even better: B-Better is the first company to use combidome with SIGNATURE packaging material, where the polymers are linked to wood-based renewable materials through mass balancing. Added to this is an ultra-thin aluminium foil certified to Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) standard – another world-first from SIG.

B-Better is a range of 10 on-trend water beverages, including still, flavored and functional, which are enriched with B vitamins. Initial launch of the combidome 750ml carton bottles will be in Belgium, with 1% of revenues going to regional environmental causes.

The decision to use the combidome carton bottle is a major move forward in finding solutions to reduce single-use plastic, even more when it comes with SIGNATURE packaging material with polymers linked to wood-based material.

Hélène Esser, Brand Manager Future Platforms, Co-founder B-Better: “The strong name for our young caring brand says it all – Be good to yourself and better for the planet. It was vital that with combidome we found the most sustainable packaging solution for our water products, not just in its unmatched environmental profile, but also its appeal and convenience for the forward thinkers looking for healthy refreshment. Our messages are clearly conveyed at first sight, mirroring B-Better’s strapline ‘It’s a start for less plastic and a better planet’.”

As well as combidome’s strong environmental credentials, the uniquely convenient carton bottle design also complements the new water brand by immediately standing out on shelf to younger consumers, looking for true innovation to enjoy during their busy daily routine.

With the best features of both a carton pack and a bottle, combidome is the ideal alternative to single-use plastic bottles, guaranteeing exceptional sustainable convenience and differentiation. To make even more of a positive impact on the planet, opting for combidome with SIGNATURE packaging materials, makes the best possible environmental choice.

Martin Herrenbrück, SIG’s President & General Manager, Europe: “Our pioneering cooperation with Unilever’s Future Platform start-up B-Better brand, focuses on our longer terms goals of giving more to society and the environment than we take out and on always acting sustainably and responsibly. Working together we are proud to launch an innovative water range in a game changing packaging solution, that will make a real difference for both consumers and the planet.”

In partnering with SIG, Unilever has been provided with product innovation and differentiation as part of SIG’s Value Proposition, which aims to deliver innovative product and packaging solutions that enable businesses to satisfy ever-changing needs.

