Gateshead Council in Tyne and Wear, England, has introduced a new permit scheme for people using the council’s Household Waste and Recycling Centres (HWRCs).

While residents using a van, pick-up truck, trailer or commercial vehicle already require a permit to use an HWRC, the new scheme tightens the rules on the size and type of vehicle that can be used, and also limits the issue of permits to 12 a year. The permits will be issued free of charge. However, car users do not need a permit.

The scheme is intended to discourage builders and other firms from illegally dumping commercial waste at the HWRCs by pretending to be local residents.

Businesses are required to pay separately for the safe disposal of commercial waste.

The Gateshead Council said that it had prosecuted a roofing firm and imposed fine of £233 with £250 costs last year for depositing waste at one of the HWRCs. However, many other businesses are believed to escape unnoticed.

Gateshead Council said that residents will be required to produce ID proof

Gateshead Council said that residents presenting the permit will also be required to produce their driving licence as identity and address proof. This is to ensure that the permit can be used by someone living at the address to which the permit was issued.

Residents using a hired van will also be required to produce their hire agreement.

Furthermore, changes are also being brought on restrictions on the length of vehicles. Previously, residents were not allowed to use vehicles longer than 5m. This prevented entry to people with leisure vehicles such as four-door pick-ups. However, this restriction is being relaxed and now, the maximum length will be 5.5m.

Gateshead Council acting strategic director for communities and environment Colin Huntington said: “Most local councils, including those neighbouring Gateshead, already limit the number of times that residents with larger vehicles can use their HWRC. This is to ensure that this valuable local service is not abused. These new rules have simply brought Gateshead into line with other authorities in the region.

“Household Waste and Recycling Centres are offered free of charge for residents to dispose of their domestic waste. They are not provided at the expense of the Council Tax payer for businesses to use for the disposal of their commercial waste.”