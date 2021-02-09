The line extension meets the foodservice and food processing markets’ demand for fluorochemical-free paper options

EcoBarrier Plus is ideal for greasy food applications such as French fry bags, hamburger and taco wraps, hash brown pouches, and microwave food bags. (Credit: RitaE from Pixabay)

Twin Rivers Paper Company continues to invest in its PFAS-free oil and grease resistant (OGR) food packaging brand, EcoBarrier.

This expanded grade includes EcoBarrier Plus, a top-of-the-line paper engineered for heavy grease applications, and EcoBarrier Choice, a fit-for-use substrate designed with lighter grease resistant properties. The line extension meets the foodservice and food processing markets’ demand for fluorochemical-free (FC-free) paper options.

“The launch of EcoBarrier Plus and EcoBarrier Choice reflects Twin Rivers’ commitment to accelerating the availability of PFAS-free papers and providing options for packaging converters and brand owners,” said Rachel Van Wychen, Director of Packaging. “Being one of the first to commercialize an FC-free paper eight years ago gives us a distinct advantage and market leadership position. We’ve worked side-by-side with some of the largest fast-food, quick-serve, and fast-casual restaurants over the years to perfect our formulation and converting performance.”

This FDA compliant, non-fluorinated line of packaging papers is known for exceptional stain holdout and outstanding printability. EcoBarrier Plus is ideal for greasy food applications such as French fry bags, hamburger and taco wraps, hash brown pouches, and microwave food bags. EcoBarrier Choice delivers medium to light grease-resistance for packaging, including cookie bags, sandwich wraps, and carryout bags.

EcoBarrier with EZ Release™ is available for end uses needing exceptional release results. A proprietary formulation optimizes surface friction to produce nonstick functionality for baking, bacon layout, and other moist or fatty food applications.

“The goal of the EcoBarrier line extension is not only to meet but exceed our customers’ rigorous performance requirements for PFAS-free papers. Our hard work, barrier expertise, product category experience, and innovative papermaking paid off,” commented Danielle Thibodeau, Director of Technical Services. “Competitive testing has shown that not all FC-free papers are created equal. We’re proud to manufacture one of the best-performing products in the market.”

Van Wychen added, “We are big proponents of doing our part as papermakers to increase the sustainability of packaging. Our product development pipeline is filled with EcoBarrier extensions, as we rapidly move toward offering a PFAS-free packaging paper portfolio.”

EcoBarrier delivers Twin Rivers’ hallmark converting performance in the areas of gluing, folding, printing, and laminating. EcoBarrier Plus is available in basis weights ranging from 18 – 45 lb. /29 – 73 gsm (24 x 36/500) and EcoBarrier Choice from is 18 – 60 lb. /29 – 98 gsm (24 x 36/500). Recycled content and chain-of-custody fiber certification are available upon request. Additionally, all EcoBarrier products are 100% recyclable, biodegradable, and plastic-free, making it the optimal substrate choice for sustainable packaging.

Twin Rivers offers a comprehensive line of highly-functional coated and uncoated packaging papers under the brands of EcoBarrier®, Acadia®, and Bladepak®. The portfolio targets a range of applications that require oil and grease resistance, wet-strength, FDA compliance, printability, microwaveability, strength properties, fiber certification, and recycled content.

Source: Company Press Release