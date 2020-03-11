The Company's new label design preserves the original look and colors consumers know and trust while highlighting the brand's benefits

The brand refresh for Alkaline88 (Credit: The Alkaline Water Company)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) (the “Company”), a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD-infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88™, and A88CBD™, respectively, today announced a brand refresh for its flagship product, Alkaline88®. The Company’s new label design preserves the original look and colors consumers know and trust while highlighting the brand’s benefits. The new look will support its launch into traditional marketing channels over the next fiscal year.

“I’m thrilled with our new look. We want to continue to build our brand awareness and attract new consumers across all channels. Even though we see strong demand for our core brand, Alkaline88®, we want to support and accelerate this growth even more. One of the major initiatives over the last ten months has been market research on category awareness and brand loyalties. We believe this brand refresh allows us to take advantage of that market research and will drive our first-ever traditional marketing campaign for fiscal 2021,” stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company has established a truly national footprint for its flagship brand, Alkaline88®, without spending any traditional marketing dollars. With major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons/Safeway, and CVS selling millions of bottles of Alkaline88® per year, the Company believes now is the time to launch its national and regional marketing campaigns. These campaigns have a measurable ROI and will accelerate the growth of the flagship brand. The Company expects its recent announcement of 22,000 new retail locations nationwide to be a meaningful contributor in calendar 2020. And it believes a national marketing campaign will further fuel excitement for its products and be even more impactful to its growth.

The new branding keeps the original colors and the feel but allows the Company to focus on a number of the benefits associated with its number one selling bulk value-added water in the country. The new white panel for its single-serve bottles will separate Alkaline88® from its competitors’ look and feel. With the success that the Company has had in penetrating both the c-store channel and new specialty retail customers over the last 12 months, the new label will catch the consumer’s eyes in the crowded single-serve aisle.

“The label now tells the consumer they are drinking the smoothest, cleanest, ionized alkaline water on the planet. We have trademarked “Smooth Hydration,” “Clean Beverage,” and “Ionized H2O,” all of which are now beautifully displayed on our labels. We chose to do a brand refresh versus an overall rebranding as our current brand is one of the fastest-growing brands in the country, and “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Look for our new labels beginning in March and extending into summer as we roll them out across the country. It is our goal to regain our title of the fastest-growing alkaline water in the country and maintain our status as one of the top enhanced waters in the country,” concluded Mr. Wright.

