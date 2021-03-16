The partnership will provide sustainable and cost-efficient finished products within demand-driven manufacturing environments

Tetra Pak and Rockwell Automation have collaborated to offer advanced cheese and powder solutions. (Credit: Tetra Pak)

Food processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak has entered into a strategic business collaboration with Rockwell Automation to provide advanced cheese and powder solutions.

The combined business expertise will offer data and technology to minimise variability and enhance quality consistency, thereby helping to produce sustainable and cost-efficient finished products within demand-driven manufacturing environments.

The collaboration, which began with evaporation and spray drying, allowed packing new Powder Plant Booster solution with Rockwell Automation’s model predictive control (MPC) and its Pavilion8 and PlantPAx MPC technology.

Tetra Pak’s food application expertise is combined with Rockwell Automation’s digital technology to help producers to comply with fluctuating demand-driven manufacturing rapidly and cost-efficiently.

According to Tetra Pak, Rockwell’s Pavilion8 driven applications have demonstrated to deliver possible product quality variability reductions of up to 60% and reductions in off-spec products by up to 75%, improved throughputs up to 9%, and reductions in energy per unit of the product up to 9%.

Tetra Pak also stated that it now offers its evaporation and spray drying customers with advanced process control and model predictive control solutions.

The Powder Plant Booster solution, along with Pavilion8 software, is a process modelling, advanced control and optimisation platform, which incorporates with any control system to provide real-time insight, diagnostics, and advanced control.

Tetra Pak cheese and powder systems vice president Fred Griemsmann said: “The food and drink industry now requires that producers have a level of agility never seen before.

“This means we must be ready to offer our customers advanced processing control technology that is both flexible and precise.”

Last month, Tetra Pak introduced certified recycled polymers for food and beverage manufacturers.