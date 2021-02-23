Tetra Pak is currently offering carton packages, which integrate attributed recycled polymers

Tetra Pak has introduced certified recycled polymers for food and beverage manufacturers. (Credit: Tetra Pak)

Food processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak has introduced certified recycled polymers for food and beverage manufacturers.

Tetra Pak is claimed to be the first company in the food and beverage packaging industry to secure the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) Advanced Products certification.

The company is now offering carton packages that incorporate attributed recycled polymers, thereby boosting the circularity with enhanced recycling and reduced litter.

Tetra Pak started a close supplier collaboration to explore using recycled polymers in carton packages and identified Ineos to deliver the batch of attributed recycled polyethylene (PE).

Ineos is using Plastic Energy’s advanced recycling process for the conversion of waste plastic into quality polymers and replacing oil-based products with material featuring identical specifications and the same level of product purity as virgin plastic.

The plastics are composed of a mix of recycled and non-recycled materials following the RSB chain of custody attribution method.

Tetra Pak packaging solutions vice president Alejandro Cabal said: “As signatories of the Ellen MacArthur New Plastics Economy Global Commitment we have pledged to incorporate a minimum of 10% recycled plastic content on average across carton packages sold in Europe by 2025, subject to suitable food-grade recycled plastics being technically and economically available.

“Having worked closely with INEOS and RSB in the past few months, we are now able to offer carton packages integrating attributed recycled polymers, further enabling the sustainability transformation of the food industry.”

In June last year, Tetra Pak launched a new processing line low-energy processing line for juice, nectar and still drink (JNSD) applications.

