The new processing line applies a combination of pasteurisation, filtration and UV light technology to treat beverages in two separate streams

Tetra Pak has introduced new low-energy processing line for juice, nectar and still drink applications. (Credit: Tetra Pak International S.A.)

Food processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak has introduced a new low-energy processing line for juice, nectar and still drink (JNSD) applications.

Claimed to be the first-of-its-kind, the new JNSD processing line applies a combination of pasteurisation, filtration and UV light technology for the treatment of beverages in two separate streams, which are aseptically fused together into the final beverage.

The new JNSD processing line will help decrease energy consumption up to 67%

The new production line is said to separate water and pasteurise only the concentrate rather than pasteurising the whole volume of the product. The filtration and UV light are separately used to treat water, helping to minimise the use of energy.

According to the company, the customers can reduce energy consumption up to 67%, as well as water consumption used for cleaning-in-place, sterilisation and product change-over up to 50% with the new JNSD line.

Tetra Pak JNSD and other beverages subcategory manager Maria Norlin said: “We realised that we needed to rethink JNSD processing and find a more sustainable solution, that at the same time still provides a high level of food safety & quality assurance for our customers.

“The launch of our new low-energy JNSD processing line, ‘Best Practice Line for JNSD with Aseptic Blending’, illustrates how we are innovating with traditional processing methods in pursuit of more sustainable and efficient solutions.

“After many years of low growth, we see new opportunities for our customers on the horizon, as people increasingly search for ways to lead a healthier lifestyle, and this trend has accelerated during the spread of Covid-19. We hope this new production line can help customers capture the growth opportunities in a more cost-efficient way.”

