A Tekni-Plex subsidiary has acquired Brazilian closure liner manufacturer Geraldiscos for an undisclosed sum.

Image: Tekni-Plex has acquired Brazilian closure liner manufacturer Geraldiscos. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Based in Santana de Parnaiba, a suburb of São Paulo, Geraldiscos is involved in the production of advanced closure liners and induction seals for different container types such as PP, PE, HDPE, PVC, PET, and glass.

Closure solutions can be used in a range of market applications such as food, beverage, personal care, healthcare, agriculture, chemical, and others.

Geraldiscos also implements sustainable manufacturing practices, including the use of recycled-content materials.

The acquired business, which will add 140 employees, will be merged with Tekni-Plex’s Tri-Seal business. Geraldiscos general manager Gabriel Sahyao Leal Dos Santos will continue to manage the operations.

Geraldiscos’ vertically-integrated manufacturing facility is also ISO 9001:2015, 14001 and FSSC 22000 certified and is the 13th acquisition for the company in the past five years, said Tekni-Plex.

Tekni-Plex president and CEO Paul Young said: “We continue to drive our strategy by growing our business organically and through mergers and acquisitions. Specifically, Geraldiscos allows us to expand our geographic footprint into South America to support the large Brazilian closure market and our multinational customers.

“We have followed the company for a long period of time, and have always been interested in its high-quality innovative products, excellent manufacturing capabilities, as well as a very strong management team.”

Earlier this month, Tekni-Plex has acquired Italian healthcare packaging firm Lameplast from private equity firm Aksìa Group for an undisclosed amount.

Lameplast is engaged in the manufacturing of plastic single/multi-dose containers for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, medical device, veterinary, and cosmetic applications.

The firm offers injection moulding, blow moulding and injection blow moulding expertise to produce custom packaging solutions for demanding applications.

Tekni-Plex is involved in the development and manufacturing of products for a range of end markets, including medical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, household and industrial.

Based in Wayne of Pennsylvania, Tekni-Plex operates nine manufacturing sites across nine countries worldwide.