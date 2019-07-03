Packaging materials manufacturer Tekni-Plex has acquired Italian healthcare packaging firm Lameplast from private equity firm Aksìa Group for an undisclosed amount.

Image: Tekni-Plex has acquired healthcare packaging firm Lameplast to strengthen its business. Photo: Image by Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

With the acquisition, Lameplast will become part of Tekni-Plex’s global Tekni-Films business.

Lameplast is engaged in manufacturing plastic single/multi-dose containers for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, medical device, veterinary, and cosmetic applications.

The firm offers injection moulding, blow moulding and injection blow moulding expertise to produce custom packaging solutions for demanding applications.

Tekni-Plex president and CEO Paul Young said: “We continue to drive our strategy by growing our business organically and through mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

“We have specifically focused on expanding our healthcare packaging offerings, with M&A in product or technology adjacencies. Lameplast brings Tekni-Plex specific expertise in unit and multi-dose packaging that was not part of our portfolio previously.

“We will now be able to offer a rigid packaging solution for prescription and over-the-counter medications and vaccines, in addition to our Tekni-Films flexible packaging options. These products are one more way we can provide value to healthcare and cosmetic companies around the world.”

Tekni-Plex said that the acquisition adds approximately 130 experienced employees to its global team of more than 3,000 staff. Meanwhile, Lameplast general manager Luca Iulli will continue to oversee the operation.

The acquisition is part of Tekni-Plex’s effort to grow its business though transformative acquisitions and strategic add-ons.

Lameplast is the Tekni-Plex’s 12th acquisition made in the past five years.

In June 2019, Tekni-Plex has purchased three manufacturing facilities from Amcor’s flexible packaging business in the US.

The facilities are situated in Madison and Milwaukee of Wisconsin, as well as Ashland of Massachusetts.

The deal was subject to closing of the merger between Amcor and flexible packaging major Bemis which was completed recently.

Tekni-Plex is involved in the development and manufacturing of products for a range of end markets, including medical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, household and industrial.

Based in Wayne of Pennsylvania, Tekni-Plex has manufacturing sites across eight countries worldwide.