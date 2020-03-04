The collaboration allows the firms to provide advanced, end-to-end, custom-crafted solutions for the coffee industry

TC Transcontinental Packaging announces partnership with T.M.E. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

TC Transcontinental Packaging has collaborated with Italy-based coffee packaging equipment solutions provider T.M.E to provide flexible packaging solutions for the coffee industry.

As part of the collaboration, the firms will provide advanced, end-to-end, custom-crafted solutions for the customers to meet the coffee industry’s requirements for freshness; quality, flexibility, productivity, sustainability and innovation.

The partnership will use both firms’ knowledge of the coffee market to deliver innovative solutions from crop-to-cup.

TC Transcontinental Packaging marketing and strategy senior vice president Rebecca Casey said: “We aim to forge partnerships throughout the supply chain that will benefit our customers and the industry while advancing innovation.

“We are excited about the T.M.E partnership as we have a shared customer-centric vision and are driven by common values of innovation, teamwork and performance.

“We are poised to deliver impactful solutions that will drive efficiency in roaster’s organisations and help developing new products, allowing them to remain ahead of the curve.”

Collaboration to address coffee roasters’ requirements for wholesale and retail markets

Additionally, the partnership allows both firms to address the requirements of the coffee roasters’ for the wholesale and retail markets from club size packages to single-serve solutions.

T.M.E. Packaging Solution president and CEO Claudia Merli said: “We want the market to know that we are committed to creating advanced equipment that is inventive, flexible, and built to satisfy production needs, and backed by a dedicated, in-market customer service and technical support team to ensure timely, attentive, and proactive service.”

Recently, TC Transcontinental has established a Recycling Group within its packaging segment to increase its recycling capabilities.

Headquartered in Fidenza, Italy, T.M.E provides customised, flexible, and efficient equipment solutions for the coffee market across the globe. It also provides packaging solutions for other products that include dry yeast, powders, granular and dry leaf products.

TC Transcontinental Packaging provides flexible plastic products including films, bags, pouches, shrink films, rollstock and sustainable structures.