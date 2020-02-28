Recycling Group will purchase equipment for converting flexible plastics into recycled plastic granules

Canada-based TC Transcontinental has created a Recycling Group within its packaging segment (Credit: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay)

Canada-based TC Transcontinental has established a Recycling Group within its packaging segment to boost its recycling capabilities.

Part of the TC Transcontinental Packaging, the new Recycling Group will commence purchasing equipment for converting flexible plastics recovered from sorting facilities, as well as other commercial, industrial and agricultural sources into recycled plastic granules.

Recycling Group to focus on potential acquisitions of companies in the recycling sector

The new group will also focus on the potential acquisitions of companies in the recycling sector. The Recycling Group will help TC Transcontinental to achieve its objectives as a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment.

The increase of post-consumer recycled content across its portfolio of flexible plastic packaging products is one of the objectives of the company.

The purchase of recovered plastics will help enhance value recovery, in addition to creating local outlets for sorting facilities and companies in the commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors.

Sylvain Levert will manage the new team of Recycling Gropu in the role of senior vice president. He will report to TC Transcontinental Packaging president Thomas Morin.

TC Transcontinental president and CEO François Olivier said: “The creation of the Recycling Group aims to vertically integrate the recycling of plastics in our packaging production chain in Canada, the United States and Latin America, ultimately ensuring stable procurement of this material for us.

“This decision stems from our desire and that of many customers to differentiate ourselves with an offering of eco-responsible packaging products containing recycled plastic, accelerate its development, and create a truly circular economy for plastic that will bring further benefits for the environment and for communities.”

In November 2019, Hood Packaging agreed to acquire TC Transcontinental’s paper and woven polypropylene packaging operations for $180m.

Under the deal, Hood Packaging is set to acquire TC Transcontinental’s paper packaging operations and buildings, including Transcontinental Sibley of Iowa, Transcontinental Hanford of California, Transcontinental Hazleton of Pennsylvania and Transcontinental Tifton of Georgia.