Riverside Paper offers a range of manufactured and distributed industrial and business packaging and shipping products and supplies

SupplyOne has acquired Florida-based Riverside Paper. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

US-based packaging company SupplyOne has acquired Florida-based Riverside Paper for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1973, Riverside provides a range of manufactured and distributed industrial and business packaging and shipping products and supplies.

Riverside has advanced manufacturing, sales, and distribution infrastructure, which facilitates to serve over 40,000 orders per year.

With advanced ordering, logistics and fulfilment services, the company offers a range of shipping, packaging, warehouse, and maintenance products to their customers with next-day delivery and shipping from distribution centres in Miami, Tampa, and Orlando, Florida.

Riverside’s owners said: “The BGL team has a keen understanding of our business and industry and did an outstanding job delivering on our transaction goals and objectives.

“They worked tirelessly to structure an exceptional transaction that has enabled Riverside to partner with an industry leader.”

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Riverside in the deal.

BGL director and principal Kevin Sargen said: “It was a true pleasure to work with Riverside and its owners. BGL has significant experience across a range of packaging and distribution sub-sectors, which we were able to leverage on behalf of Riverside for a very positive outcome.”

In February 2018, US-based private equity firm Wellspring Capital Management acquired SupplyOne for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Newtown Square of Pennsylvania, SupplyOne produces custom corrugated products, plastic thermoforming trays and clamshells, as well as custom pressure-sensitive labels.