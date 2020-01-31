Superfast Labels commissioned AccurioLabel 230 toner press to meet the requirement for increasingly shorter lead times

The Konica Minolta’s AccurioLabel 230 digital label press. (Credit: Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Limited)

UK-based self-adhesive labels supplier and manufacturer Superfast Labels has commissioned new Konica Minolta’s AccurioLabel 230 toner press to enhance its digital print capabilities.

The firm has invested in Konica Minolta’s press to meet the requirement for increasingly shorter lead times with enhanced efficiency.

Prior to the purchase, Superfast Labels had tested the AccurioLabel 230 press at Konica Minolta’s UK showroom in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Superfast Labels managing director Andrew Miller said: “We presented the team at Konica Minolta with some highly challenging test files and the press passed with flying colours, so it was an easy choice to make.

“The installation only took three days, followed by two days of training, and we have been producing jobs for our customers every day since.

“Three digital presses are now on site allowing continual production across a wide range of substrates, and when combined with a fleet of GM finishing equipment, we are ready for 2020.”

AccurioLabel 230 digital label press offers full-colour print

The toner-based AccurioLabel 230 digital label press has been designed to offer full-colour print at a speed of up to 23.4m/min with a print quality resolution of 1200x1200dpi.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) label press sales consultant Steve Lakin said: “This isn’t just a label press for new entrants into digital, it’s a robust and reliable machine that can compete on quality with any of the high-end presses.”

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) industrial print business unit leader Jon Pritchard said: “This is a great endorsement by a major printer in the digital label market. Their investment in the AccurioLabel 230 shows that the press has the potential to offer a high value-add digital label solution to any label printer, no matter what size.”

In June 2019, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe has expanded its offering with the launch of latest version of its digital toner press, AccurioLabel 230.

The press has been developed to meet the market needs for shorter runs and more customisation and forms part of the firm’s efforts to accelerate its presence within digital label printing.