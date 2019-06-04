Germany-based Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe has expanded its offering with the launch of latest version of its digital toner press, AccurioLabel 230.

Image: The Konica Minolta's new AccurioLabel 230 press. Photo: courtesy of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH.

The firm expects the new easy-to-operate press to provide benefits for customers in terms of productivity, flexibility and stability.

Developed to meet the market needs for shorter runs and more customisation, the new Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 230 machine has been designed as part of the firm’s efforts to accelerate its presence within digital label printing.

Konica Minolta said it has already commenced shipments of the new label press, which appears identical to its predecessor, the Konica Minolta AL190.

The Konica Minolta AL190 was developed and manufactured in Europe with Danish firm Grafisk Maskinfabrik (GM).

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe professional printing division product manager industrial printing product manager Khaled Alakhwas said: “Customers and prospects who are shifting to digital production have welcomed the launch and have been highly impressed by productivity, stability and new features that help shape their thinking for new profitable business applications.​

“As one example, it now takes around half the amount of time on the AccurioLabel 230 to print four 300m jobs.

“We know that smaller label converters have found that up to 60% of their existing jobs could be done digitally, so freeing up their conventional press for longer-run work.”

Intended for small- and mid-range segments, the AccurioLabel 230 is suitable for label printers, print providers, brand owners, packaging companies and commercial printers. It is built on the Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress engine technology.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe team manager industrial printing Edoardo Cotichini said: “Whereas the machine might look the same as its predecessor, there are big differences inside. This new model marks the next chapter of an incredible success story when you think how far we have come since entering the label market only four years ago.”

Konica Minolta plans to showcase the AccurioLabel 230 press for the first time at Labelexpo 2019, which is scheduled to be held in Brussels, Belgium from 24-27 September.