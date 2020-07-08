The new facility is being established to meet the growing packaging requirements of the Indian market

Kamakshi Flexiprints is a major producer of printed flexible packaging materials in India. (Credit: Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay)

Südpack has announced a joint venture (JV) with India-based flexible packaging firm Kamakshi Flexiprints to expand its business operations in the Indian market.

Based in Ahmedabad, Kamakshi Flexiprints is a major producer of printed flexible packaging materials in the country.

The company supplies flexible packaging solutions to customers in the food and non-food industry.

Südpack Group managing director Tharcisse Carl said: “We see a growing demand for high-quality in barrier, medical and lidding flexible materials in the Indian market mainly due to the evolving matured packaging needs in the Indian sub-continent arising from constant demographic changes.”

The new facility will manufacture a range of packaging products

The new JV will establish a new facility near Ahmedabad to meet the increasing packaging requirements of the Indian markets.

The new facility will manufacture a range of products, including barrier, aesthetics, and convenience flexible packaging solutions.

Expected to be opened in summer 2021, the new facility will feature a well-designed infrastructure with advanced extrusion, printing, coating, and lamination capacities.

According to Südpack, the facility will be green building as per IGBC and comply with GMPs and effective international regulations and standards of the food industry.

Kamakshi Flexiprints managing director Harish Goel said: “Together with our partner we are building the process capabilities to deliver advanced structures of flexible packaging for which SÜDPACK has a long and deep understanding.

“With Kamakshi Flexiprints we have found a partner to share our culture and our strategy and last but not least our high standards of quality and service to our customers.”

In June, Südpack introduced two new mono-material packaging solutions based on polypropylene (PP) for minced meat applications.

The new packaging solutions have been designed to be more recyclable and significantly reduce material consumption compared to standard packaging.