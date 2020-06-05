The new polypropylene-based and recyclable packaging solutions allow to minimise the material consumption

Südpack has introduced two new mono-material packaging solutions for minced meat. (Credit: Südpack)

Südpack Verpackungen has introduced two new mono-material packaging solutions based on polypropylene (PP) for minced meat applications.

The new packaging solutions have been designed to be more recyclable and significantly reduce material consumption compared to standard packaging.

The Flow Pack PurePP film is an advanced and unconventional packaging solution for minced products.

Südpack’s new film has the capacity to achieve material savings of up to 60% compared to tray packaging.

The manufacturers can rapidly process Flow Pack PurePP on all common flow wrapping machines even at high speeds due to its better sealing properties.

Südpack also provides a packaging solution for minced meat in thermoformed packs, which feature Multifol PurePP soft film as the bottom film and peelable PP-based upper film.

The concept supports modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum packaging based on the production requirements.

Südpack’s both concepts enable to preserve and present the typical shape and consistency of minced meat in an appetising manner, and the integrated antifog effect helps avoid the steaming up and provide a clear view of the pack to the consumers.

Recently, the company has introduced Pure-Line composite film range, which is produced using polypropylene

According to the company, the material used to produce Pure-Line has been confirmed by major institutes, including the certification of 95% recyclability for the resealable Multipeel PurePP film.

Südpack Group managing partner Carolin Grimbacher said: “The Pure-Line products are the result of intensive research and development. They demonstrate our continuous efforts to improve and rethink existing packaging concepts.

“In addition, we count upon the high quality and recyclability of our Pure-Line composite films. In combination, this makes the new packaging concepts particularly innovative and sustainable.”

In October 2017, Südpack acquired Seville Flexpack, based in Wisconsin, as part of its strategy to strengthen its position in the US.