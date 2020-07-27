The new complex is being built as part of the company’s efforts to boost its production capacities in the print sector

Officials from Südpack among during the groundbreaking ceremony. (Credit: Südpack)

Südpack, a German producer of printed flexible packaging materials, has commenced construction on a new advanced complex at its site in Klobuck near Czestochowa, Poland.

The new complex is being built at the Bahpol site, which Südpack acquired in 2015. Bahpol specialises in flexo print.

The latest move is a part of the company’s efforts to boost its production capacities in the print sector.

Südpack managing director Tharcisse Carl said: “Due to the constantly growing demand for our packaging solutions, expansion of the production capacities at this site is an important strategic step for us.

“At the same time, this forms the basis for serving the Eastern European market locally and responsively and enables systematic development of the region.”

Scheduled for completion later this year, the new facility is planned to start operations at the end of next year.

New complex features latest technology

The complex, which will feature latest technology, will provide sufficient space for the installation of further capacities.

Südpack said that the complex will comply with current environmental and energy standards, upon completion.

Commenting on the development, plant manager Achim Herter said: “Our plans include a new flexo printing as well as a laminating and slitting machine, meaning that our production will be not only very efficient but also state-of-the-art.”

Recently, Südpack formed a joint venture (JV) with India-based flexible packaging firm Kamakshi Flexiprints to expand its business operations in the Indian market.

The new JV will establish a new facility near Ahmedabad to meet the increasing packaging requirements of the Indian markets.