The trials conducted by Stora Enso and Fiskeby proved that paper cups made from the renewable fibre can be recycled

Image: The paper cups made of renewable fibre can be utilized as valuable raw material to produce WLC board. Photo: courtesy of Valtteri Kantanen/Stora Enso.

Stora Enso and packaging board manufacturer Fiskeby Board have conducted a trial to explore ways to recycle used paper cups into white-lined chipboard (WLC) in Sweden.

The trials have proved that the paper cups made from the renewable fibre can be recycled and can be used as raw material to produce WLC board without the requirement of additional investments or changes to the process conditions at Fiskeby Board Mill.

Stora Enso liquid packaging and carton board head, senior vice-president Hannu Kasurinen said: “By exploring the recycling of paper cups, we are promoting circularity while supporting our customers in food service industry in their efforts to become more climate-friendly. We are open to collaboration with other recycling partners to build an ecosystem of circularity for food service companies.

“Paper cups have a low carbon footprint, which is still cut by half if cups are recycled and carbon remains stored in the fibres during their next life. The high-quality fibres become used for other renewable products in a circular economy.”

During the trials, paper cups were used as normal raw material input at the Fiskeby Board Mill.

As a result, the no defects or problems were detected at the WLC board during the pulp and board production processes.

Fiskeby Board CEO Arvid Sundblad said: “Recycling saves our planet’s resources and energy in board production. Since paper cups are made from virgin fibre, they provide strong, high-quality raw material for the production of recycled board.

“The trials showed that we can recycle all kinds of paper cups at Fiskeby. The results also indicated that cups made of Cupforma Natura Solo would be the most energy and resource efficient to recycle, providing the highest fibre yield, comparable to non-polymer coated board materials.”

In an effort to improve the environmental footprint, Stora Enso earlier this year launched Cupforma Natura Solo, a renewable paperboard designed for paper cups and effective recycling.

Produced without a traditional plastic coating layer, the new paperboard material is suitable for hot and cold drinking cups, as well as for ice cream packaging. It is designed for full-fibre recovery in a recycling process.