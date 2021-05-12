The partnership mainly focuses on large-scale industrial production of renewable and recyclable paper bottles and containers

Stora Enso and Pulpex have collaborated to focus on industrial production of fibre-based bottles. (Credit: Stora Enso)

Finnish company Stora Enso has entered into collaboration with packaging technology company Pulpex to produce fibre-based bottles on an industrial scale.

Both companies will work together to industrialise the production of eco-friendly paper bottles and containers made from wood fibre pulp. These bottles will serve as an alternative to PET plastics and glass.

The exclusive partnership is said to leverage Stora Enso’s formed fibre technologies and potential to transform end-products at an industrial scale.

Both companies intend to focus on the large-scale industrial production of renewable and recyclable paper bottles and containers, which degrade easily in the natural environment.

The bottles and containers, which are produced using sustainably sourced formed fibre pulp, will help reduce carbon footprint compared with glass or PET.

A formed fibre product is produced by pressing different wood-based pulps into a three-dimensional shape in a moulding machine.

The partnership will also focus on the development of a high-speed production line, which is expected to begin operations next year.

Stora Enso formed fibre SVP Sohrab Kazemahvazi said: “This cooperation marks an important step in bringing to market a truly sustainable alternative to plastic bottles and containers, while offering end-user qualities that match those of traditional packaging in the beverage market.”

Pulpex will use Stora Enso’s formed fibre material to manufacture paper bottles for an array of global brands across different market applications ranging from homecare and personal care products to alcohol- and non-alcohol beverages and liquid foods.

The customisable Pulpex bottle enables embossing, labelling and coloured pigments to meet brand requirements, as well as easily incorporates into any packaging manufacturer’s existing filling infrastructure.

Pulpex director Scott Winston said: “We are delighted to have Stora Enso involved with Pulpex and are looking forward to the tangible benefits of such a formidable collaboration that will undoubtedly help us over the coming months as we seek to make our new, high-speed production lines available to all our partners.”

Pulpex is a sustainable packaging technology company created by Diageo and Pilot Lite.