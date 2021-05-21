The firm has successfully completed the transformation of the Oulu Mill from paper production into kraftliner production

Stora Enso has opened modernised containerboard mill in Finland. (Credit: Stora Enso)

Pulp and paper products manufacturer Stora Enso has inaugurated its renewed containerboard mill in Oulu, Finland.

The company has completed the transformation of the Oulu Mill from paper production into kraftliner production.

Stora Enso stated that Oulu is the company’s second successful conversion following the Varkaus mill in 2016.

Stora Enso had invested €350m on the conversion project. The company first announced the conversion project in May 2019 and started the commercial deliveries in the first quarter of this year.

The new machine at the mill is expected to achieve its designed annual production capacity of 450,000 tonnes by the end of June this year.

The project included the conversion of paper machine 7 into an advanced production line for virgin-fibre based kraftliner, in addition to the modification of the pulp mill and drying machine for unbleached brown pulp.

In addition, the company invested €40m to improve the environmental performance of the mill.

Stora Enso president and CEO Annica Bresky said: “Stora Enso has a long and proud history of being able to transform, innovate and embrace the future. Today’s inauguration celebrates a successfully completed project. Packaging already today represents more than 40% of our total sales.

“The additional kraftliner capacity in Oulu enables us to further strengthen Stora Enso’s offering in the global markets with significant room for growth.”

Featuring three fibre layers, AvantForte by Stora Enso is said to be the advanced kraftliner in the company’s portfolio.

The sustainable product can be used in packaging applications such as fresh, fatty or moist food and high-end e‑commerce packaging.

In December last year, Stora Enso announced that it will build a lignin granulation and packing plant at its Sunila Mill in Finland.