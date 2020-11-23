EnviroSense FiberMax and EnviroSense FiberMax Roll package are the two new paper-based packaging solutions for heavy and high-value products

Sonoco Protective Solutions, a division of Sonoco, has introduced new lightweight recyclable packaging solutions for heavyweight products.

Part of EnviroSense sustainable packaging portfolio, EnviroSense FiberMax and EnviroSense FiberMax Roll package are the two new paper-based packaging solutions for heavy and high-value products.

Benefits of new recyclable packaging products

FiberMax Bulk Box packaging will enable companies to protect products with thousands of pounds and maximise transportation efficiency, minimise storage space, increase stacking strength and allows customers to recycle the packaging at the end of its useful life.

EnviroSense FiberMax Master Roll packaging will enable manufacturers to enhance storage utilisation, avoid damage, reduce costs and simplify recycling after use of equally heavy and high-value materials in roll forms such as films, foils and laminates.

EnviroSense FiberMax packaging solutions are 100% recyclable and provide the strength required to hold thousands of pounds.

According to the company, FiberMax Master Roll packaging can be as much as 25% more cost-effective and over 50% lighter when compared to wooden crate alternatives.

EnviroSense portfolio includes various packaging materials and structures ranging from 100% recyclable paperboard cans and mono-material flexible pouches to rigid plastic packaging containing post-consumer recycled content and packaging made from agricultural fibres such as sugarcane.

Sonoco protective solutions segment vice president Carl Kraus said: “Although customers have relied on us for returnable packaging innovation, some supply chains need one-way and export solutions.

“The FiberMax Bulk Box and Master Roll solutions apply this same philosophy to the development of bracing and cushioning options for heavy and fragile goods – offering superior protection from the rigors of new distribution channels while at the same time providing an innovative new option that’s 100% recyclable.”

In August this year, Sonoco closed the acquisition of Can Packaging, a French manufacturer of sustainable paper packaging and related manufacturing equipment, for approximately $49m.

Sonoco offers a range of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services.