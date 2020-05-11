The cardboard is manufactured carefully to create effective insulation layers which provide efficiencies that are similar to those of traditional expanded polystyrene shippers

Softbox launches new cardboard insulated shipper to deliver chilled food. (Credit: Softbox.)

Softbox, a provider of temperature control packaging solutions, has launched a new plastic-free 100% kerbside-recyclable cardboard insulated shipper to deliver chilled food.

Designed using Softbox’s Thermaflute insulating technology, the new single-use low cost parcel shipper is manufactured from 100% recycled corrugated cardboard and zero plastic.

The firm said that the cardboard is manufactured carefully to create effective insulation layers which provide efficiencies that are similar to those of traditional expanded polystyrene shippers, whilst being completely sustainable.

Claimed to be the first insulator of its kind in the UK recipe kit industry, the new shipper is designed to transport temperature-sensitive products that include chilled food.

Softbox plans to officially launch new packaging system later this summer

To save space for storing, the insulated shipper comes as a flat-packed design and is easy to assemble and recycle once used.

Softbox Systems CEO Kevin Valentine said: “We’re very excited to bring our new kerbside-recyclable Thermaflute insulating technology to the food industry.

“There is huge demand in the food industry for the reduction of plastic packaging. Thermaflute insulating technology helps remove plastics from the delivery process and helps ensure that the food is delivered chilled and fresh.

“Once delivered, the waste packaging can be disposed of in household recycling bins ready for collection by the local authority.”

To create the first plastic-free recipe box insulator, named as Eco Chill Box, Softbox has collaborated with a leading recipe kit company, Gousto.

Softbox said that the new product replaces the previous insulator of Gousto to remove 74.5 tonnes of plastic per year from their food delivery boxes and helps to reduce 50%of plastic.

It has planned to officially launch its first temperature control new packaging system, which is powered by Thermaflute, later this summer.

In January last year, Softbox has announced plans to launch new pallet and parcel shipping systems including Tempcell ECO, Tempcell MAX and Silverpod MAX.