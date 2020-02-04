Sinfonia Crème is a pump for skincare and colour cosmetics while Aerohead Plus is an aerosol solution

Silgan will introduce new beauty care and aerosol solutions (Credit: Pixabay)

Silgan Dispensing is set to introduce new beauty care and aerosol solutions at this year’s ADF&PCD event.

At the event, the company will unveil new Sinfonia Crème pump for prestige skincare and colour cosmetics and Aerohead Plus product.

Part of the company’s aerosol product portfolio, Aerohead Plus will be locally produced in Europe and offered in PCR.

Sinfonia Crème includes an extra-soft version for luxurious consumer experience

Based on the company’s Sinfonia pump, the Sinfonia Crème is provided with a new extra-soft version for more luxurious consumer experience, as well as new 18-400 closures.

Sinfonia Crème is said to meet the expectations of the firm’s skincare and colour cosmetics customers.

Silgan Dispensing global fragrance and EU beauty associate marketing director Sandy Gregory said: “The addition of Sinfonia Crème to Silgan Dispensing’s expansive skincare portfolio delivers on our customers’ biggest demands: prestige, performance and personalisation.

“The softer feel and wide variety of sizes, outputs, head styles and over caps all allow our customers to tailor the perfect solution for their needs and brand positioning.”

Based on Silgan’s Aerohead value proposition, Aerohead Plus delivers its European customers with advanced performance and better ergonomic experience with the additional flexibility of a locally produced option.

The company is also providing Aerohead Plus with a PCR option to help brands better implement their sustainability initiatives.

Also, the firm is launching Sinfonia dispenser with a PCR option into the market,

Silgan Dispensing home and garden product line manager Jennifer Barnes said: “Offering a locally manufactured option of our Aerohead with a PCR option gives our European customers a whole new degree of advantages.

“Between its smaller carbon footprint and use of recycled materials, Aerohead® Plus is one of the best available aerosol solutions for brands to meet the sustainability demands being expressed by both consumers and regulators.”

Recently, Silgan agreed to purchase the dispensing business of packaging company Albéa for $900m.