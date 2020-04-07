The blow-moulding technology allows to manufacture cups with a top hole smaller than the bottom size

PET cups for yoghurts and dairy desserts. (Credit: Serac)

Serac announced that it has optimised the SBL machines for the production of blow PET cups, as a result of increasing usage of PET in the yoghurt and fresh dessert markets.

The cups thermoformed by using PET rolls on FFS machines remain marginally milky and matt, making it hard to differentiate a blown PET cup and a glass product.

The blow-moulding technology, which offers more freedom in design than thermoforming, facilitates manufacturing of cups with a top hole smaller than the bottom size.

Serac is also offering the preferential heating option on its SBL machines for the development of new shapes, enabling to blow oval, square and complex-shaped bottles on different markets.

By combining cup blowing units with expert dosing systems and linear filling machines, the company is providing a complete, performant and flexible solution for premium yoghurts and sophisticated desserts packed in PET cups.

The high precision SBL units hold the capacity to manufacture up to 18 000 cups per hour, enabling to make then suitable for premium segments.

Serac’s blowing units facilitates precise heat profile management, in addition to helping to allocate maximum time for heating and blowing and smooth transfer systems.

Serac’s on-site blowing solution will help manufacturers to minimise their carbon footprint by avoiding the purchase of glass, terracotta, cardboard and plastic preformed cups.

Blown PET cups, which are 100% recyclable, can be produced by using rPET that is approved for food contact applications.

The cups are also said to meet the objectives of authorities such as the European Union, which is expecting all containers to be recyclable by 2030.

According to the company, the blown PET cups could be used in a « cup to cup » circular economy to significantly minimise plastic waste.

In February 2014, Serac Group completely acquired the French polystyrene bottles manufacturer Agami for an undisclosed amount.