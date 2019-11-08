The deal provides Jaffabox customers with access to the European network of Schumacher Packaging Group

Image: Schumacher Packaging has acquired UK packaging manufacturer Jaffabox. Photo: courtesy of Schumacher Packaging Group.

German company Schumacher Packaging Group has acquired UK-based packaging manufacturer Jaffabox.

Based in Birmingham, Jaffabox is a family-managed manufacturer of packaging solutions from corrugated board.

Jaffabox produces packaging solutions from corrugated board in-house

The company manufactures packaging solutions ranging from shipping boxes to shelf-ready packaging to meet individual customer requirements.

The acquisition of Jaffabox will help Schumacher to expand its operations in the European market.

Schumacher Packaging Group managing director Björn Schumacher said: “Jaffabox offers immense potential which we will be able to perfectly fulfil together in our group of companies – to the benefit of all our customers.”

According to Schumacher, Jaffabox focussed on reutilising packaging as early as the 1970s and has a modern recycling system.

Both companies use natural renewable raw materials in the manufacturing of their packaging solutions to reduce the impact on the environment.

Jaffabox managing director Frank Amyes said: “We are very happy to have become part of the Schumacher Packaging family.

“This will ensure that we can continue to offer our customers reliable and creative packaging solutions, just like they have grown to expect from our family business.”

With headquarters in the Bavarian town of Ebersdorf bei Coburg in Germany, Schumacher is involved in the manufacturing of packaging solutions from corrugated and solid board.

Managed by the Schumacher family, the group currently employs around 3,500 staff members. In the 2018 fiscal year, the company reported an annual turnover of around £541m.

In October this year, Berlin Packaging has signed an agreement to acquire the Netherlands-based Novio Packaging in a bid to expand its footprint in Europe.

Employing approximately 160 people and operating several offices across northern Europe, Novio provides packaging solutions to European companies. The firm has acquired four companies in the past two years.