Image: Berlin Packaging to expand its footprint in Europe with the new acquisition. Photo: courtesy of Berlin Packaging.

US-based packaging services provider Berlin Packaging has signed an agreement to acquire the Netherlands-based Novio Packaging in a bid to expand its footprint in Europe.

Under the terms of the deal, Novio’s Northern European plastic and glass business will be added to Berlin Packaging’s Southern European speciality glass and closure business.

Berlin Packaging chairman and CEO Andrew Berlin said: “Acquiring Novio fully solidifies our European positioning, giving us the ability to help customers of all sizes, including multi-national corporations, across all market segments, grow their bottom lines with our packaging products and services.

“It provides tremendous cross-selling opportunities, a robust sales pipeline, and a perfect platform for continued European expansion.”

The deal will expand Bruni Glass’s offerings

The move will allow Bruni Glass to expand its offerings, creating a unique packaging supplier for glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures with a full suite of services for its customers.

Bruni Glass CEO Paolo Recrosio said: “Novio’s expertise in plastics and other key market verticals will significantly expand our southern European operations, benefiting our customers and leading to superior business growth.”

Employing approximately 160 people and operating several offices across northern Europe, Novio is engaged in providing packaging solutions for European companies. The firm has acquired four companies in the past two years.

The company is also working with European companies to find cost-effective and environmentally-friendly packaging products and solutions.

The deal, which marks Berlin’s 13th overall acquisition since 2010 and the fifth in 2019, is expected to broaden Berlin’s global reach.

Novio Packaging founders and managing directors Erik Trum and Marck Jansen said in a joint statement: “By joining forces with a global powerhouse like Berlin Packaging, we are drastically accelerating the business, and this will provide substantial benefits to our customers, suppliers, and employees.

“We are confident that our existing customers and suppliers truly will benefit from Berlin’s broader product offering, geographical reach, and the combined vast packaging knowledge and experience the combination offers.”

Subject to customary closing conditions, the deal is planned for completion in the next 45 days. Financial details of the deal were undisclosed.

Earlier this month, Berlin Packaging has closed the acquisition of Spain-based packaging solutions provider Vidrimon.

Vidrimon is a premier supplier of olive oil bottles and glass packaging solutions for the customers in Southern Europe.